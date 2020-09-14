Boundary County student contracts COVID-19, schools temporarily shut down

Ariana Lake by Ariana Lake

BONNERS FERRY, Idaho– On Sunday, the Boundary County School District reported that a high school student has tested positive for COVID-19. The school said in a post online that officials were notified of the illness Sunday.

The school district called the development “difficult news” that impacts “all who are part of the community.” The district website said the student was last in contact with staff or students in the district two days ago.

The district has closed all schools for “continued contact tracing, deep cleaning efforts, and air quality issues as one of the preventative measures is increased ventilation.” The district said it is working closely with Panhandle Health and is in the process of contact tracing individuals who were in close contact with the sick student.

Boundary County School District said the individual(s) involved have been asked to stay home and self-isolate.

Read the district’s full statement HERE.

