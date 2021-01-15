Boundary County man accused of sexually assaulting minors

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

BONNERS FERRY, Idaho — A Boundary County man has been accused of sexually assaulting at least one child over the course of several years.

William Austin Blumenauer, 46, has been charged with four counts of lewd conduct with a minor under 16.

In Idaho, lewd conduct involves engaging in sexual contact with a minor and is the equivalanet of child rape. It carries a punishment of up to life in prison.

Blumenauer is being held $1 million bond.

