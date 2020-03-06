Boulevard Mercantile celebrates anniversary with grand reopening of new location
SPOKANE, Wash.– A beloved Spokane vintage shop will celebrate five years in business with the grand opening of its newest location.
Boulevard Mercantile has been on North Monroe Street since its inception. Store owners recently announced an expansion and a move closer to downtown.
The new location at 1012 North Washington Street is about double the size of the past shop. There are new vendors, including one that specializes in plants.
The store is hosting an anniversary party and grand reopening celebration Friday, March 6 from 5-9 p.m. at 1012 North Washington Street. Owners said there will be free food and drinks, along with live music.
