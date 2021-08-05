Two overpasses on US 2 at Geiger Blvd. hit by over-height vehicle
SPOKANE, Wash. — Two overpasses on US 2 at Geiger Blvd were hit by an over-height vehicle Thursday, causing significant damage to the bridges.
Eastbound US 2 has been reduced to one lane, but westbound lanes are not impacted.
According to Washington State Department of Transportation, most of the damage was done to the eastbound US 2 bridge.
WSDOT said potential vibrations from cars driving over the bridges could cause more concrete to fall. Geiger Blvd. is closed in both directions as crews work to repair the significant damage.
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.