Both escaped Okanogan inmates have been found and arrested

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

Credit: Okanogan County Sheriff's Office

CHELAN CO., Wash. — Authorities found and arrested the second escaped inmate from the Okanogan County Jail Wednesday afternoon.

28-year-old Kristofer Wittman was found near Yo Yo Rock boat launch in Chelan County.

Police previously arrested the other escaped inmate, 53-year-old Christian White, as well as accomplice Teresa Lancaster on Tuesday.

The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office says this was possible through coordination between U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, Wenatchee Police Department, North Central Washington and Columbia River Narcotics Task Force.

