Both directions of I-90 near Lookout Pass closed due to dangerous road conditions

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

According to Idaho State Police, Montana Highway Patrol troopers have shut down both directions of I-90 between St. Regis and the Idaho border at the top of Lookout Pass.

ISP says the closure is due to hazardous road conditions, and multiple crashes have been reported.

The Montana Highway Patrol has shut down both directions of Interstate 90 between St. Regis and the Idaho border at the top of Lookout Pass due to hazards road conditions and multiple crashes. The Idaho side of Lookout Pass is open at this time. @ISPHeadquarters @ISPRCCN pic.twitter.com/DSpUbejcFm — Idaho State Police (@ISPNorthIdaho) December 9, 2020

The Idaho side of Lookout Pass is open at this time.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.