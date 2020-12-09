Both directions of I-90 near Lookout Pass closed due to dangerous road conditions
According to Idaho State Police, Montana Highway Patrol troopers have shut down both directions of I-90 between St. Regis and the Idaho border at the top of Lookout Pass.
ISP says the closure is due to hazardous road conditions, and multiple crashes have been reported.
The Idaho side of Lookout Pass is open at this time.
