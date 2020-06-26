Borracho Tacos & Tequileria to temporarily close following COVID-19 outbreak

SPOKANE, Wash. — Borracho Tacos & Tequileria will temporarily close in an effort to ensure the safety of customers and staff.

The announcement, which was posted on Facebook, comes a day after the Spokane Regional Health District linked 24 new COVID-19 cases to the local bar and restaurant.

The posted noted that the decision to close was made voluntarily and after conversations with the health district.

“We do not make this decision lightly as we have worked tirelessly to implement state and county guidelines to operate our business safely. However, we believe it is important to take every possible precaution especially during this recent increase in COVID-19 cases in Spokane,” the post reads.

The owners said staff took measures to implement proper health protocols while the restaurant was open, but county health officer Dr. Bob Lutz said social distancing and mask usage was not being observed.

Spokane County has seen double-digit increases of confirmed cases over the past few weeks. During a visit on Thursday, Governor Jay Inslee said the county is on the verge of a “very dire situation” if steps are not immediately taken to reduce the spread of the virus. Inslee’s state mask mandate also went into effect Friday, requiring any Washingtonian who chooses to go out in public to wear a face covering.

