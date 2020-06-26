Borracho Tacos & Tequileria implements extra safety measures to curb COVID-19 spread

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver, Kyle Simchuk

SPOKANE, Wash. — A popular Spokane bar and restaurant is linked to two dozen COVID-19 cases.

Borracho Tacos in downtown Spokane closed early on Thursday to give staff extra time to disinfect.

Spokane Regional Health says most of the people infected were in large groups, close together, and not wearing masks. On Facebook, Borracho Tacos said they have taken extra steps to keep employees and customers safe.

Now they’ll be doing even more.

24 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have at least one thing in common: They spent time at Borracho Tacos at one point during the last two weekends.

“This was a restaurant/ bar/ tavern where physical distancing was obviously not being followed, where masking was not present based upon case interviews, it’s of great concern. And so the behaviors are as much, sort of propelling, our infection rate,” said Dr. Bob Lutz.

Lutz didn’t name Borracho Thursday morning, but the health district did confirm later it’s where the spread occurred.

The restaurant remained open on Thursday and closed early. Employees were seen wearing masks and disinfecting tables.

Borracho responded to the reports on Thursday in a post to Facebook, saying, “From the onset of phase 2 we have worked diligently to be a leader in implementing the recommended protocols going above and beyond to ensure the safety of our patrons.”

The restaurant said it’s worked with Dr. Lutz to develop additional measures ensuring the safety of customers and employees going forward. That includes reducing the bar’s capacity to 30%, down from the 50% it was previously allowing.

Out of the 24 people infected, one is an employee at Borracho.

