Border Patrol seizes $2.16M worth of cocaine, methamphetamine near US-Canada border

BONNERS FERRY, Idaho — Border Patrol agents seized nearly $2.16 million worth of cocaine and methamphetamine near the U.S.-Canada border on Friday.

The agents, who were assigned to the Bonners Ferry Station, were called to a remote forest service road for reports of suspicious activity. An agent responded and found two people concealing themselves, who then fled across the border.

The agent located five duffle bags, stuffed with 84 pounds of cocaine, as well as 198 pounds of methamphetamine.

A dark-colored Range Rover was seen leaving the scene and was quickly located by Idaho State Police on Highway 95. The driver was taken into custody and the two suspects who crossed the border with arrested by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. They are being held pending further investigation.

“Cocaine and Methamphetamine are ravaging our communities,” said Acting Chief Patrol Agent David BeMiller. “Border Patrol agents are committed to preventing dangerous drugs and associated crime from destroying families and communities on both sides of the border.”

