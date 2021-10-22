Booster doses of 3 COVID vaccines now available in Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash.– The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) announced Friday it was expanding its use of COVID-19 booster doses for those who are eligible.

Last month booster doses of Pfizer were given to more than 345,000 people. Now, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson also have seats at the table. Pfizer and J&J’s boosters are both full doses, while Moderna’s booster is a half dose.

At least six months after completing the primary Pfizer or Moderna vaccine series, the following groups of people are eligible for a booster dose:

When it comes to J&J, it’s recommended everyone 18 and older get a booster shot.

“Vaccination continues to be the safest and most effective tool we have to prevent serious illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19. Getting the unvaccinated their first shots remains a priority,” said Secretary of Health Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH. “A booster dose will further protect fully vaccinated individuals by increasing the vaccine’s effectiveness in their bodies, which otherwise may wane over time.”

The news comes after recommendations from the FDA, CDC and Western States Scientific Safety Review Board Workgroup.

According to the FDA and CDC, studies found “mixing and matching” boosters is safe and effective. This means your booster shot does not have to be the same COVID-19 vaccine type your primary vaccination was.

You can find more information about boosters and the COVID-19 vaccine by calling the COVID-19 Information Hotline at 833-VAX-HELP. You can also find information online here.

