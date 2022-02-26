‘BOON’ movie trailer features clips from Garland District

by Will Wixey

Credit: Movie Trailers Source

SPOKANE, Wash. — A recently released movie trailer features some familiar sights.

The 2022 film “Boon” showcased its trailer Friday, showcasing some scenes they shot in Spokane’s Garland District. It featured notable actors like Neal McDonough and Tommy Flanagan.

McDonough is better known for his roles in Band of Brothers and Yellowstone. Scottish actor Flanagan was in Sons of Anarchy, Gladiator, and other significant movies.

Boon is a follow-up to Red Stone, another film made by companies Cinedigm and Muscular Puppy.

BOON’s expected release is set for April 1. You can watch the full trailer here.

