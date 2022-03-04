Book those weekend dinner plans! Inlander Restaurant Week ends this Saturday

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — Only a few days left to enjoy Inlander Restaurant Week!

The Inlander’s annual Restaurant Week event kicked off last Thursday, Feb. 24.

The event showcases menus from a variety of restaurants in the area, featuring three-course meals with price points from $22, $33 or $44.

This Saturday, March 5 will be the last day to dine out.

You can browse the menus online by price, cuisine or area.

Whether you’re looking to try something new or eat your favorite dinner on a discount, now’s the time to take your picks!

See the 2022 Inlander Restaurant Week guide here.

