Bonnie Raye Barden Young (83) longtime resident of St. Maries, ID and current resident of Coeur d’ Alene, ID passed away at her home on October 31, 2020.

She was born to Theodore and Grace (Sullivan) Barden on July 1, 1937 in St. Maries, ID. Bonnie grew up and went to school in St. Maries. She married the love of her life, Duane F. (Tude) Young in December 1955. They had four children. Bonnie was a home maker and business partner/bookkeeper with her husband in their logging company. She spent many years serving and working in a logging camp environment with her husband and children. Bonnie especially enjoyed picking huckleberries. She also enjoyed sewing, cooking, hosting many holiday gatherings for family and friends at her home. There was always room for one more! She found great pleasure in spending time with her grandchildren.

Bonnie and Tude always had fantastic times touring around the countryside in their self-restored antique cars. Bonnie enjoyed sewing costumes to match the era of each car. In retirement Tude and Bonnie spent their winters in Mexico. Tude passed away in 2013. Bonnie was a member of the St. Maries Eagles Auxiliary for 63, where she served faithfully for 63 years. She knew her blood type O+ was considered the most needed blood type and felt an overwhelming responsibility to donate blood whenever possible. Over the years, she donated many gallons.

Bonnie is preceded in death by her parents, sister Sandy Boone, and brother Timothy Barden. She is survived by her brother Danny (Debbie), her children Shannon (Dan) Stuhlman of St. Maries, Hal (Doreen) Young of Alameda, CA, Rustin (Tina) Young of St. Maries, Terese (Vince Peters) Johnson of St. Maries, 8 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. A

Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.