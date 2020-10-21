Bonnie Rae Greene Schneider, 83 of Santa, Idaho passed away on October 11, 2020 in Santa. She was born on June 18, 1937 in Glendale, CA. Bonnie was the daughter of William and Effie Greene.

She grew up in Loma Linda and Bakersfield CA. Graduated from Newbury Park Academy in 1955 and went on to attend college. Bonnie met William Schneider after he returned from the Korean War and they were married December 23, 1957 (4 generations of family members have been married on that date).

In 1963 they moved to Alaska where Bonnie attended the University of Alaska from 1979-81. She obtained her Associates Degree in Early Childhood Development. The family moved to Colville for ten years until they moved to Santa in 2003; Santa reminded her of Alaska. Bonnie was a homemaker for many years and also worked for the State Fish and Game, Head Start, and owned her own business caring for infants and toddlers in Juneau, Alaska. In Saint Maries she became a master gardener and sold baked goods at the farmers market for many years. May she rest in peace awaiting her Lord’s return.

Bonnie is survived by her daughters, Allyne Schneider of Roseburg, Oregon, Sylvia Brown of Santa, and Jeana (Brent) Johnson of Santa; her sister Dr. Donna Greene of Coeur d’Alene. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Bonnie is preceded in death by her parents and her husband William.