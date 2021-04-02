Bonnie Adell Bakke Lucas

Bonnie Adell Bakke Lucas an incredible lady! Precious wife, mother, grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, and dear friend to so many. Her humble (yet stubborn), gracious heart lives on in several of her family members. At the age of 69 she passed away peacefully in her home with her family by her side, on Thursday, March 25, 2021 after a long battle with cancer.

She was born March 8th, 1952 to Victor and Peggy Bakke in Havre, Montana. Her father Victor worked construction so as a child Bonnie, and her brother Ben, and their mother lived in various places in Montana. She went to a couple different grade schools as her family moved around the state of Montana.

She attended high school in Manhattan, Montana. After high school in 1970 she met Jay. In 1971 they had their first child Brooke, and they lived in Belgrade, Montana. In 1975 they had their second child Brian. Shortly after Brian was born, Bonnie and the family moved to Lynden, Washington. They lived in Washington until 1982, and from there moved to Elk, Washington. In 1983 they had another daughter Shelly.

Jay and Bonnie started their business, Bode’s Ready Mix in 1982, and they successfully ran the business for the next 17 years.

In 1999, they retired and started traveling. In 2000, they officially became snowbirds in Bullhead City, Arizona. After many years in Bullhead City they moved to Queen Creek, Arizona.

In 2001 they bought their river home in Laclede, Idaho which became not only Bonnie’s happy place, but for all family and friends to enjoy! She loved to host and have a houseful. She always had an open door. So many memories, family gatherings, birthdays, celebrations, and two weddings have taken place. Anytime she hosted she always had a special touch to make everyone feel at home.

Some of her hobbies included gardening, she always had the best green thumb. She loved, shopping, crafting, garage sales, gambling, baking especially at Christmas. Holidays were always her favorite, she always made sure you felt the holiday spirit. Her biggest love was her family! She always made sure to put our needs first and made sure we were all taken care of. She was our #1 fan for everything we did and was always right there by our side. For those of you who knew Bonnie, knew she had the biggest heart. She was the most loyal, loving, caring, free- spirited woman with the greatest smile! Bonnie was dearly loved by all. We all have endless stories, and fond memories of her.

She is preceded in death by her parents Victor and Peggy Bakke, in-laws Gerald and Pauline Lucas, Grandson Lucas Benjamin Ayle, brother-in-law Dennis Lucas, and nephew Dustin Bakke as well as grandparents, aunts, and uncles.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years Jay Lucas; her 3 children Brooke (Tony Siuda) Lucas, Brian (Stacy) Lucas, Shelly (Benjamin) Ayle; 6 grandchildren, Briana Everett, Megan Culp, Hailey Lucas, Bodie Lucas, Clarissa Siuda, and Evan Ayle. Her Brother Ben (Natalie) Bakke as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Services will be on April 30th in Arizona at 1:00 at Mission Bible Church East Valley, and an additional celebration of life will be held later this summer in Laclede, Idaho.

Sherman-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com.

