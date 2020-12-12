Bonners Ferry mourns loss of beloved 72-year-old Rockey Burkholder, family urges others to mask up

Maher Kawash by Maher Kawash

BONNERS FERRY, Idaho– The heart of Bonners Ferry is skipping a beat this week as people mourn the loss of 72-year-old Rockey Burkholder.

Rockey died from covid-related pneumonia earlier this week.

“The heartbeat of this town was Rockey Burkholder,” brother-in-law Dr. Marty Becker said. “Our town is darker today with the loss of Rockey.”

Becker is a well know veterinarian in the U.S., and he said he has never seen anyone suffer like Rockey did from COVID-19.

Rockey’s family said breathing became nearly impossible in his final days.

“The air he’s breathing is like you’re sucking through a straw that’s pinched off,” Becker’s daughter Mikkel said.

As the family mourns the loss, his 95 year-old mother held the local newspaper to her chest as Rockey brightened the front page.

That’s how much Rockey meant to the community, and of course, to his loved ones.

“He was always giving compliments, like ‘oh, you’re so skinny’ or ‘your hair looks so pretty’,” Reagan Shannon said.

Even in his final breaths, Rockey showed why others love him so much.

READ: ‘I have never seen the suffering that I saw in my Uncle Rockey’: Spokane woman urges precautions after uncle’s COVID death

“Rockey’s last words he managed out was I’m doing really good, and that’s like Rockery’s ever-optimism,” Mikkel Becker said. “His spirit is like that to always be positive even in the worst suffering.”

On the day he passed, Rockey’s family said he was most worried about his mom. She had just beat COVID-19 at 95 years-old.

“My parents said when they told him, ‘Rockey, we’re going to take care of your mom’, they said his body kind of relaxed,” Mikkel Becker said.

Rockey was able to spend his last Thanksgiving with his mother before being admitted to the hospital.

Now, on the verge of Christmas, his family has one message: mask up and take this virus seriously, so you don’t have to spend this holiday without your loved one.

Rockey’s hometown of Bonners Ferry has struggled to issue any kind of mask mandate as many residents feel it infringes on their rights. The Becker’s are pleading for that mentality to stop, hoping this story could save at least one life.

“If you saw what I saw, and you could’ve put the face of your loved one in his face trying to breath like that, you would put a mask on,” Dr. Marty Becker said. “That’s the reason we stop at stop signs. We don’t want to kill our neighbor.”

The Becker’s are also urging people to stop thinking this virus is not real.

“Even with Rockey’s death, people are trying to say it wasn’t covid, it was definitely covid,” Mikkel Becker said. That was on his hospital discharge, that was on his diagnosis, it was covid-related pneumonia.”

Now, all of Bonners Ferry will try to fill the void with the memories and laughter Uncle Rockey left them with.

“He wasn’t ordinary, he was extraordinary.” Dr. Becker said. “He had the body of a man, the potgut of a senior and the heart of somebody that was 6 or 8 years old.”

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.