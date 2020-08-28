Bonners Ferry man charged in chiropractor’s murder

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

BONNERS FERRY, Idaho — A Bonners Ferry man has been charged with the March murder of a N. Idaho chiropractor.

Authorities have arrested Daniel L. Moore on second-degree murder charges in Dr. Brian Drake’s death.

Moore, 63, was arrested late Thursday afternoon following a months-long, multi-agency investigation.

According to a release from the Idaho State Police, detectives determined a motive, but have not released specifics.

Bonners Ferry officers and ISP troopers responded to the shots fired called near Main Street and McCall Street on the evening of March 12. When they arrived, they found Drake dead outside of his business office.

An investigation showed he died from a gunshot wound.

Drake practiced in both Bonners Ferry and Hayden. He left behind a wife and four children.

