Bonner County Sheriff’s Office warns people to get off the water due to stormy conditions

SANDPOINT, Idaho – As high winds make their way through much of the region Tuesday, the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to get off the water as quickly as possible.

The sheriff’s office sent an alert Tuesday afternoon, warning of hazardous water conditions. The alert says “there is already reportedly rough conditions on the water.”

A wind advisory is in effect between 2 pm and 11 pm for the northern panhandle, the Coeur d’Alene area and the central panhandle mountains.

People there can expect winds between 15 and 30 mph, gusting to 50 mph.

