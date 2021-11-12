Bonner County Sheriff’s Office searching for runaway teenager

by Olivia Roberts

BCSO

BOONER CO., Idaho — The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway teenager.

17-year-old Darrian Resso is 5 foot 7 inches, 150 pounds and has green eyes and brown hair.

Resso was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and black sweat pants.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Bonner County dispatch at 208-265-5525.

