Bonner County Sheriff’s Office arrest man in child enticement case

4 News Now Staff by 4 News Now Staff

SANDPOINT, Idaho – The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested 41-year-old Christopher Lee Josephson on various felony charges that have to do with minors under the age of 13.

The sheriff’s office said Josephson allegedly pretended to be a 13-year-old on social media and talked with a minor, even getting the girl’s address.

Police say he later told the victim he was in his late thirties.

In a press release, the sheriff’s office said Josephson sent photos of his genitals and requested inappropriate pictures from the minor, which police say she refused to do. Josephson later went to the girl’s house on February 26. Police say he went into her home, exposed himself to her and touched her.

Josephson was confronted by two men who were home at the time and left. One of the men called police.

The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office believes there may be more victims and encourages anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s office at 208-263-8417 ext 3206.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.