Bonner County sees record voter turnout with roughly 68% of absentee ballots returned

BONNER CO., Idaho — The Bonner County Elections Office is reporting a record voter turnout one week ahead of the election.

As of Tuesday, 35.27% of registered voters in Bonner County had cast their ballots.

Of the 14,000 absentee ballots sent out, 67.6% have been filled out and returned, marking what Bonner County elections officials say is bar far the biggest turnout of absentee ballots they’ve seen, with still a week to go.

Over half of Spokane County’s registered voters have returned their ballots as of Tuesday, with 184,471 of 360,714 ballots filled out and mailed back.

