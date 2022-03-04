Bonner County deputy, K-9 hurt in crash

Credit: Bonner County Sheriff's Office

LACLEDE, Idaho– A Bonner County deputy and K-9 were hurt in a crash Thursday night.

The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office said around 7 p.m. the deputy was stopped on the side of Highway 2 near Laclede. He was helping with a broken-down car.

Another car crashed into the back of his cruiser while he was inside with his K-9. The deputy, K-9 and the other driver were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The deputy had minor injuries and was released from the hospital. The K-9 is being evaluated but is expected to be okay.

It’s the law in Idaho to slow down and move over when you’re passing a stopped emergency vehicle with flashing lights.

