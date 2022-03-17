Bonner County deputy, K-9 hurt in crash still recovering

Credit: Bonner County Sheriff's Office

SANDPOINT, Idaho– The Bonner County deputy and K-9 who were hurt in a crash earlier this month are still recovering.

The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Tom Cimbalk and K-9 Nova stopped on the side of the road around 7 p.m. on March 3 to check on an abandoned car. While they were investigating, another car crashed into the back of their cruiser, the sheriff’s office said.

Jonathan Bauer, 36, is charged with felony aggressive driving under the influence for his involvement in the crash.

The sheriff’s office said at this time, it’s not sure when Deputy Cimbalk and K-9 Nova will be able to go back to work. Cimbalk’s injuries are more serious than originally thought.

