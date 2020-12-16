Bonner Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies man found shot, killed near Upper Pack River

BONNER CO., Idaho — The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man found shot and killed along the side of the road in the Upper Pack River area earlier this month.

The sheriff’s office responded to reports of a possible body on the side of the road on December 10. On Monday, the medical examiner identified the man found as 38-year-old Brandon Vern Hurst from Sandpoint.

The Sheriff’s Office says Hurst was shot multiple times and his body dumped on the side of the road.

Evidence collected at the scene is now being processed for DNA.

If you have any information, call the Sheriff’s Office at 208-265-5525.

