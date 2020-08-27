Bonner Co. deputies looking for mother, two kids missing after custodial visit

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SANDPOINT, Idaho — Bonner County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman and her two children who have not returned to their custodial guardian’s home.

Laila Hiza picked up her two kids in Sandpoint from their guardian, but has not come home yet. The Sheriff’s Office says she is known to frequent the Post Falls area or may have gone to Oregon.

Hiza was last seen driving a purple 1990s Ford Ranger, and is described as 31 years old, five-feet four-inches tall, 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Her boys are Aedrian, seven years old and three-feet ten-inches tall, 60 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes; and Asher, three years old and two-feet nine-inches tall, 40 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information on Hiza’s whereabouts is urged to call the Sheriff’s Office (208) 265-5525.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.