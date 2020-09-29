Bonner Co. deputies looking for missing teen north of Sandpoint

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

BONNER CO., Idaho — The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teenage boy, last seen north of Sandpoint in the area around Oliver Road.

Authorities say 16-year-old Levi Reed Matthews was last seen Monday morning.

Matthews is described as white, five-feet ten-inches tall, 130 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was seen wearing black running pants with reflective accents, running shoes, a beige Volcom sweatshirt and a green Pizza Pipeline stocking cap.

Anyone with information on Matthews’ location is urged to call 911, or call the Sheriff’s Office at (208) 265-5525.

