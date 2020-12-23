Bonner Co. deputies looking for murder suspect, considered armed and dangerous

4 News Now Staff by 4 News Now Staff

BONNER CO., Idaho — Bonner County detectives are looking for one of two suspects connected to the murder of a Sandpoint man in early December.

On Tuesday, deputies arrested 28-year-old Cantrip Velite Gatens and charged her with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Deputies have issued an arrest warrant for 59-year-old Neal Aaron Mouser, who has not been found yet. Mouser has been charged with first-degree murder.

Both suspects were identified in the murder of Brandon Hurst, a Sandpoint man whose body was found on the side of the road in the Upper Pack River Area on December 10. The Sheriff’s Office says Hurst was shot multiple times then dumped off-road.

Mouser is described as six-feet tall, 190 pounds with blue eyes and no hair. Authorities warn that Mouser is considered armed and dangerous. US Marshals are also working to find and arrest him.

Anyone with information on Mouser’s whereabouts or additional information on the murder of Brandon Hurst is urged to call Bonner County Dispatch at (208) 265-5525.

RELATED: Bonner Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies man found shot, killed near Upper Pack River

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.