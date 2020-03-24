Bonner Co. Sheriff: Hours-long manhunt ends with suspect found hiding in tree

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

BONNER CO., Idaho — Bonner County Sheriff’s Office ended a manhunt after finding their suspect hiding at the top of a tree.

Deputies responded to a call of a suspicious person and suspicious vehicles on U.S. Forest Service land on Spirit Lake Cutoff Road.

When they arrived, deputies found parked RV campers and a rental truck, the latter of which had been reported stolen. One of the campers was registered to 46-year-old Sean Allen Patterson, who they discovered had two warrants for his arrest from Ada County—which included trespassing and attempted grand theft.

During their investigation, Patterson sped past them on a motorcycle.

Posted by Bonner County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, March 24, 2020

They called for him to stop, and he eventually pulled over due to the road being blocked by patrol cars. Patterson then reportedly ran off into the woods, carrying a handgun.

Deputies searched for him, aided by a K9 from the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, as well as other units from the Kootenai and Bonner County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement, and Spirit Lake and Priest River Police Departments.

After several hours of searching and investigating, law enforcement found Patterson hiding in the top of a tree near Krupps Road and Kohler Road.

It took several more hours of negotiation and de-escalation before Patterson climbed down and was taken into custody.

Patterson was booked into the Bonner County Jail on outstanding warrants, and detectives are investigating to determine if more criminal charges are warranted.

