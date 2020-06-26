Bonner Co. Coroner identifies woman who died in Glengary Bay boat crash

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

The Bonner County Coroner has identified the woman who died when a boat capsized near Glengary Bay on Wednesday as 63-year-old Suzanne Kittelson.

Dive teams responded to Glengary Bay shortly after 5 p.m. when a boater called to report another boat had capsized in the storm.

The boater was able to rescue six people, and rescue teams helped pull another three to safety.

When deputies learned one person was still missing, two additional search boats were called in, as well as a boat from Selkirk Fire and one from Samowen Fire.

Members of the Bonner County Sheriff’s Dive Team ultimately found Kittelson, who had passed away.

