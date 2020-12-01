Bonner Co. Board of Commissioners to vote on proposal to terminate funding to the Panhandle Health District

BONNER CO., Idaho — As COVID-19 cases continue to soar in North Idaho, Bonner County could take a drastic step to withhold funding to the Panhandle Health District.

The Bonner County Board of Commissioners will vote Tuesday on a proposal to do so.

That proposal was introduced by Commissioner Steve Bradshaw at a meeting Tuesday in response to the PHD Board’s decision to implement a mask mandate.

“Breath is the very essence of life,” Bradshaw said. “There is no human right more fundamental than the right to breathe.”

If the resolution is passed, the county will cut off all money from the health district. According to the county budget, that is about $253,000.

The resolution also says the county will not enforce the second mask mandate.

