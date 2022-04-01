Bomb threat forces evacuation at Almira-Coulee-Hartline High School

by Erin Robinson

GRANT CO., Wash. — Almira-Coulee-Hartline High School students have been evacuated from class as police investigate a bomb threat.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said no one is hurt, but they are investigating the threat, which came in by phone.

Public Information Officer Kyle Foreman said deputies have not found anything at this point and will likely clear the scene soon.

Deputies investigating a bomb threat at Almira-Coulee-Hartline High School in Coulee City. School is evacuated. Nobody is hurt. pic.twitter.com/dsz1ycfzAq — Grant County Sheriff (@GrantCoSheriff) April 1, 2022

Foreman said the call came from Tennessee and was likely a spoofed number.

