Bomb Squad responding to suspicious item near Sacred Heart Hospital

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Police and the Spokane Bomb Squad are responding to a suspicious item found outside the main Emergency Room entrance to Sacred Heart on Thursday.

Police have blocked off an area near the entrance and most patients are being diverted to Deaconess.

4 News Now is at the scene, working to confirm more information.

UPDATE: Police say a suspicious item was found outside the main ER entrance. Bomb squad is on the way to check it out. Most patients are being diverted to Deaconess hospital. 911 call came in at 6:49 #4newsnow https://t.co/nINk42JIqX — Kyle Simchuk (@KyleKXLY) August 21, 2020

This is a developing story.

