Bomb Squad responding to suspicious item near Sacred Heart Hospital
SPOKANE, Wash. — Police and the Spokane Bomb Squad are responding to a suspicious item found outside the main Emergency Room entrance to Sacred Heart on Thursday.
Police have blocked off an area near the entrance and most patients are being diverted to Deaconess.
4 News Now is at the scene, working to confirm more information.
This is a developing story.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.