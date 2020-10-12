Bomb squad confiscates suspicious package in N. Spokane

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department’s bomb squad responded to a report of a suspicious package in North Spokane Monday afternoon.

A witness told police someone threw what looked like a large firework out of a car window. The package was reportedly on fire, but was put out when it hit the ground.

Police temporarily blocked off Cedar St. until it was deemed safe. It has since been reopened.

Officer John O’Brien said investigators are still unsure if it was a real explosive or not, but have confiscated the item.

