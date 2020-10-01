Boeing moving 787 Dreamliner production to South Carolina

Dave Sizer via Wikimedia Commons 2009: The Boeing 787 Dreamliner makes its maiden flight, taking off from Snohomish County Airport in Everett, Washington, and landing at Boeing Field in King County, Washington, three hours later.

SEATTLE, Wash. — Boeing has confirmed the rumors and officially announced plans to move all of its 787 Dreamliner production to South Carolina.

The company said the decision comes as the airline industry addresses the impacts of COVID-19. In a release, Boeing said the decision was made as the company strategically takes action to preserve liquidity and repositions certain lines of business to enhance efficiency and improve performance for the long-term.

“The Boeing 787 is the tremendous success it is today thanks to our great teammates in Everett. They helped give birth to an airplane that changed how airlines and passengers want to fly. As our customers manage through the unprecedented global pandemic, to ensure the long-term success of the 787 program, we are consolidating 787 production in South Carolina,” said Stan Deal, president and chief executive officer of Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

The team in Puget Sound will continue to focus on building the 737, 747 , 767 and 777 airplane families, Deal said.

Boeing began assembling the 787-8 and 787-9 airplanes at the Everett site in 2007. The North Charleston facility was brought on as a second final assembly line in 2007. According to the company, the South Carolina site is set up to build the larger 787-10 model and production of the smaller 787 models will continue in Everett until the program transitions to the south in 2021.

“We recognize that production decisions can impact our teammates, industry and our community partners,” Deal said. “We extensively evaluated every aspect of the program and engaged with our stakeholders on how we can best partner moving forward. These efforts will further refine 787 production and enhance the airplane’s value proposition.”

The move is expected to start in mid-2021.

