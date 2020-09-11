Body recovered from Banks Lake believed to be 21-year-old Auburn man

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

COULEE CITY, Wash. — A body recovered from Banks Lake is believed to be that of a 21-year-old Auburn man last seen jumping into the water from a boat.

Dmytro Y. Demchuk was on the lake on August 30. Divers searched for him for days, but did not find him.

The body was found Friday morning by a fisherman and was later recovered by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

An autopsy is scheduled and the name of the victim will be officially released by the Coroner’s Office.

