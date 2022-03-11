Body pulled from Spokane River Sunday was man missing since January

SPOKANE, Wash.– The body of a missing Spokane man was found in the Spokane River.

The Spokane Police Department said Steven Annis, 40, went missing some time between the night of Jan. 8 and the morning of Jan. 9. He left his home and didn’t go back.

His family said he missed work, which was out of character for him. His friends and family said they were worried about his mental health and overall wellbeing.

On Friday, the Spokane County Medical Examiner confirmed the body pulled from the Spokane River on March 6 was Annis.

