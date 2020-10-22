Body pulled from Spokane River near Riverside State Park

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department has launched an investigation after pulling a body from the Spokane River.

Police responded to Riverside State Park on Thursday upon receiving information about a car down a steep embankment.

The Medical Examiner will make identify the deceased person following an autopsy.

4 News Now is heading to the scene to learn more.

