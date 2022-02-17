Body of missing woman recovered from Spokane River

by Erin Robinson

Missing person Loghan Starbuck CREDIT: Cheney Police Department

SPOKANE, Wash. — The body of a missing Cheney woman has been recovered from the Spokane River.

Loghan Starbuck, 25, was reported missing in December.

Spokane firefighters recovered her body from the river last Thursday near the Sans Souci Mobile Home Park.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner has not identified a cause or manner of Starbuck’s death.

