Body of missing Priest River woman found, man charged with her murder

BONNER CO., Idaho — The body of a woman reported missing earlier this month has been located in a remote area north of Priest River.

A 67-year-old man is now in custody, charged with her murder.

According to the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office, 66-year-old Eveline Ursula Pederson was reported missing by her longtime partner. She was last seen at their home on August 17 and was believed to have left to clean cabins in the Priest River area.

A few days later, detectives were following up on leads which led them to the remote area where Pederson’s body was found. Her body was found by a cadaver dog.

Further investigation led detectives to arrest Bradley Michael Leader. He was booked into jail on charges of second-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping and aggravated assault.

According to BCSO, Leader was living on the property with Pederson and Clark at the time of the murder.

