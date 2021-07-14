Body of missing man recovered from Coeur d’Alene River

by Connor Sarles

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — Dive team members have found the body of the man who went missing in the Coeur d’Alene River last weekend.

Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office divers found the body of 45-year-old Kevin Walker near where he went missing on Saturday.

A woman called the sheriff’s office and said she was boating with a man on the river, when the boat keys ended up in the river. She said they both went into the water to look for them, and at one point he started calling out for help.

She tried throwing him a life jacket, but he could not get to it and went under the water. On Monday, the sheriff’s office announced Walker had likely drowned.

Authorities are still investigating the incident and await the results of an autopsy.

