Body of missing 23-year-old Idaho hiker found in Montana mountains

Red Lodge Fire Rescue

RED LODGE, Mont.– Rescue crews end the weeks-long search for a missing Idaho woman last heard from on July 1.

The body of Tatum Morell, 23, was found mostly buried under rocks by a group of hikers on Saturday in the Beartooth Mountains, Red Lodge Fire Rescue said.

Morell had been missing since July 1. She had contacted her family at that time using an InReach satellite communicator. Search and rescue crews said they believe she left her tent the next day and never returned.

Rescue crews described Morell as an avid and experienced hiker. They think she was climbing Whitetail Peak when she was caught in a significant rock slide and died.

Red Lodge Fire rescue said the area her body was found at had been searched several times, but her being mostly buried under rocks made it hard to locate her.

“After almost two months of extensive search efforts, we are relieved that she is able to be returned to her family,” said Assistant Chief Jon Trapp with Red Lodge Fire Rescue. “The effort volunteers put into finding Tatum surpassed anything I’ve seen in my 17 years with Search and Rescue operations; it was absolutely incredible.”

On Sunday, rescue crews were able to move her body out of the mountains and to the airport to meet her family.

