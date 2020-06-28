Body of 61-year-old man recovered from Spokane River near Corbin Park

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho — Kootenai County Fire & Rescue has recovered the body of a 61-year-old man who fell into the Spokane River at Corbin Park late Saturday afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Office says the man was in a kayak with two children, and the vessel capsized when they hit a set of rapids. The children, who were wearing life jackets, were able to make it to shore, but the man was not wearing a jacket and did not come out of the water.

Sheriff’s Office and Fire & Rescue divers were in the water Saturday, but the decision was made to call off the search after four hours, due to diver exhaustion, depleted resources and unsafe conditions.

This incident is unrelated to the Spokane River drowning near Corbin Park on Friday.

RELATED: Man dies while rescuing wife and child from Spokane River, deputies say

Fire Chief Christopher Way told 4 News Now that they resumed their search Sunday morning, shutting down the dam so crews could safely search the waters.

The 61-year-old man, whose identity has not been released, was found and recovered from the water just before 11 a.m.

According to Fire & Rescue, the dam was closed until 11:30 a.m., and Corbin Park was closed until crews cleared the scene. The investigation is ongoing, and the Sheriff’s Office says it is unknown if intoxication was involved in the incident.

READ: Water safety reminders from Spokane’s water rescue team

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.