Body found on East South Riverton, Major Crimes investigating

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police found a body in the 1600 block of East South Riverton Friday morning.

At 5:15 a.m. police received reports of a man found face down near the river trail. The caller reported the male was not breathing and when the Spokane Fire Department arrived, the man was confirmed dead.

According to police, the man was injured and officers determined the death did not appear to be natural.

The man has not been identified at this point.

UPDATE: We just learned that it was a male body that was found. @kxly4news — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) June 12, 2020

South Riverton is closed for three blocks in that area, and will remain closed for at least a few hours while Major Crimes investigates.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.