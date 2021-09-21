Body found in Spokane River

by Kaitlin Knapp

SPOKANE, Wash.– Investigators found a body Tuesday in the Spokane River near Downriver Golf Course.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office and Spokane Fire responded to the scene and recovered the body of a white man. They believe he was in his early 30s.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to the call because the Spokane County Dive Team is in a training. They said the call came in from somebody fishing on the shoreline.

Investigators said there is no indication of foul play at this point.

We have a crew at the scene working to gather more information.

