Body found in Spokane River

SPOKANE, Wash.– Investigators found a body Tuesday in the Spokane River near Downriver Golf Course.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office and Spokane Fire responded to the scene and recovered the body of a white man. They believe he was in his early 30s.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to the call because the Spokane County Dive Team is in a training. They said the call came in from somebody fishing on the shoreline.

Investigators said there is no indication of foul play at this point.

We have a crew at the scene working to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Stay with 4 News Now for updates. 

 

