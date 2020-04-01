Body found in N. Spokane, investigation underway

SPOKANE, Wash. — Major Crimes detectives are investigating a body found in North Spokane Wednesday morning.

Spokane Police received a call at 6:40 a.m. of a deceased man near Crestline and Dalke.

Major Crimes is processing the scene, along with the Spokane County Forensics Unit and the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information on the incident, including nearby video surveillance, is urged to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

This is a developing story. 4 News Now is on scene working to learn more.

