Body found in field north of Northern Quest Casino, Sheriff’s Office investigating

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. – A body was found in a field north of Northern Quest Casino on Hayford Road Thursday morning. 

A witness told 4 News Now she watched a vehicle pull over on the side of the road and dump the body. 

Emergency crews arrived about 10 minutes later and attempted to perform life-saving measures, but to no avail. 

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is now on scene investigating.

This is a developing story. 4 News Now is on scene. 

