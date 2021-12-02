Body found in field north of Northern Quest Casino, Sheriff’s Office investigating

by Erin Robinson

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. – A body was found in a field north of Northern Quest Casino on Hayford Road Thursday morning.

A witness told 4 News Now she watched a vehicle pull over on the side of the road and dump the body.

Emergency crews arrived about 10 minutes later and attempted to perform life-saving measures, but to no avail.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is now on scene investigating.

This is a developing story. 4 News Now is on scene.

