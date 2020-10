Body found in canal near SR 28 in Grant County

GRANT CO., Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office has launched a death investigation after a body was found in a canal near Winchester.

Deputies have responded to Road J-NW west of SR 28.

Police Activity. Road J-NW west of SR28. Death investigation. Body in the canal. Avoid the area. https://t.co/nLffnSUR4S — Grant County Sheriff (@GrantCoSheriff) October 8, 2020

People are asked to avoid the area.

