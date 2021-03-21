Body camera footage shows Spokane Police responding to flames at St. Charles Catholic School

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Newly released body camera footage from the Spokane Police Department shows what officers saw the night a fire sparked inside St. Charles School & Parish.

The video shows flames billowing through the school’s roof. Officers first noticed the fire early Thursday morning. Bishop Tom Daly was asleep inside at the time, but officers were able to wake him and he was pulled to safety.

The school suffered extensive damage from the flames, canceling mass until further notice. You can sign up to receive updates from St. Charles HERE.

The cause is still under investigation, but Spokane Police believe the fire was no accident.

