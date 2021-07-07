Body cam footage appears to show suspect throw lit gas can at SPD officer

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Body camera footage from the Spokane Police Department appears to show a man throwing a lit gas can at an officer during an arrest.

A release from SPD said the officer was responding to the Spokane Community College campus to contact a man inside a car that had recently been reported stolen out of Idaho.

The video shows the officer standing near his car yelling at the suspect – identified as 30-year-old Saul Durkee – to put his hands out of the window.

Durkee did not comply and can be seen throwing the gas can, which was lit on fire, toward the officer. He then got out of the car and ran away.

The officer was not struck and was not injured. He was able to follow Durkee and take him into custody.

Durkee was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, first degree assault and first degree arson.

TOP STORIES: ‘We help them, they help us’: Fire crews from across the state help fight Andrus Fire

TOP HEADLINES: State of emergency declare over Washington wildfires

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.