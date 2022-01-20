Bobcat watches WSDOT crews plow near Colville

by Erin Robinson

Credit: WSDOT

Credit: WSDOT

Credit: WSDOT





COLVILLE, Wash. – Crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation were greeted by a bobcat while they were working near Colville on Thursday.

The bobcat was spotted along State Route 20 near the Beaver Lodge west of Tiger.

Plows were making a few passes through the area and the bobcat sat and watched.

READ: Wildlife officials to conserve Washington’s deer population using helicopters

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.